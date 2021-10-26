Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealanders are super-connected. When restrictions lift in Auckland, it won't take much to amplify Delta's spread

By Dion O'Neale, Lecturer - Department of Physics, University of Auckland; Principal Investigator - Te Pūnaha Matatini, University of Auckland
Emily Harvey, Principal Investigator, Te Pūnaha Matatini, University of Auckland
James Gilmour, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Auckland
Steven Turnbull, Te Pūnaha Matatini Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Auckland
A model of a “virtual” Aotearoa shows even a few new connections will lead to a complex web of transmission which could fuel the spread of the Delta outbreak.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


