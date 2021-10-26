Tolerance.ca
Morrison's climate plan has 35% 2030 emissions reduction 'projection' but modelling underpinning 2050 target yet to be released

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government claims Australians would be nearly $2000 better off on average under its plan to reach net zero by 2050 compared with taking no action.

According to the modelling – which the government has yet to release – gross national income would be 1.6% higher, and 62,000 new regional mining and heavy industry jobs would be created under the plan.

Scott Morrison and energy minister Angus Taylor released the plan and a “projection” of up to 35% for emissions reduction by 2035. The prime minister will take the plan to the Glasgow climate conference next week.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


