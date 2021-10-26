Tolerance.ca
How much do marine heatwaves cost? The economic losses amount to billions and billions of dollars

By Alistair Hobday, Senior Principal Research Scientist - Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Dan Smale, Research Fellow in Marine Ecology, Marine Biological Association
Kathryn Smith, Postdoctoral Research Assistant, Marine Biological Association
Thomas Wernberg, Professor, The University of Western Australia
Marine heatwaves are catastrophic impacts of climate change many of us are already familiar with. But how much do they cost society?

During marine heatwaves, ocean temperatures can become so high that many species become stressed, or die. Critical coastal habitats, such as seagrass meadows, corals and kelp forests, can die out, limiting their natural capacity to store carbon dioxide and disrupting fisheries and tourism.

Until now, we’ve…


Read complete article

© The Conversation


