Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Military Takeover Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pro-democracy protesters flash the victory sign as they take to the streets to condemn a takeover by military officials, in Khartoum, Sudan, October 25, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Ashraf Idris (Nairobi) – Sudan’s military leaders responsible for the October 25, 2021 takeover should respect and protect the rights of all Sudanese people, including the right to life and peaceful protest, Human Rights Watch said today. Military leaders, who have since dissolved the transitional government and imposed a state of emergency, should refrain from unnecessary and disproportionate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


