Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Vaccine Mandates Raise Rights Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine being shown at the Phnom Penh Thmey Health Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 1, 2021.    © 2021 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (Bangkok) – Cambodian authorities have imposed Covid-19 vaccine mandates that threaten people’s basic human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The government’s approach risks violating the rights to health, education, and social security, and other fundamental rights. In October 2021, the governor of Phnom Penh issued orders for Covid-19 vaccination mandates covering specified public and private locations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sudan: Military Takeover Threatens Rights
~ Intersex children in New Zealand are routinely undergoing unnecessary surgery – that needs to change
~ Popular climate change documentaries often privilege wealthier countries and offer unbalanced coverage
~ How to know if a country is serious about net zero: look at its plans for extracting fossil fuels
~ How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable
~ Kids with obesity need acceptance from family and friends, not just better diet tips, to succeed at managing their weight
~ Anatomy texts should show sex as a spectrum to include intersex people
~ China is accused of exporting authoritarian technology. But the west has done so, too, more covertly
~ A mysterious signal looked like a sign of alien technology — but it turned out to be radio interference
~ Liked Netflix's The Chair? Here are 4 moving, funny novels set in English departments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter