Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Intersex children in New Zealand are routinely undergoing unnecessary surgery – that needs to change

By Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Katrina Roen, Professor of Sociology, University of Waikato
Share this article
With no clear biomedical basis for most early surgery on intersex children, interventions should be postponed until a child is competent to decide for themselves.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Popular climate change documentaries often privilege wealthier countries and offer unbalanced coverage
~ How to know if a country is serious about net zero: look at its plans for extracting fossil fuels
~ How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable
~ Kids with obesity need acceptance from family and friends, not just better diet tips, to succeed at managing their weight
~ Anatomy texts should show sex as a spectrum to include intersex people
~ China is accused of exporting authoritarian technology. But the west has done so, too, more covertly
~ A mysterious signal looked like a sign of alien technology — but it turned out to be radio interference
~ Liked Netflix's The Chair? Here are 4 moving, funny novels set in English departments
~ Why the international education crisis will linger long after students return to Australia
~ Virtual exchange: What are students signing up for?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter