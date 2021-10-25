Popular climate change documentaries often privilege wealthier countries and offer unbalanced coverage
By Reuben Rose-Redwood, Associate Dean Academic in the Faculty of Social Sciences and Professor of Geography, University of Victoria
Paige Bennett, Affiliated Member, Critical Geographies Research Collaboratory, University of Victoria
Many popular climate change documentaries rely on white male narrators and experts, reinforce social stereotypes and provide unbalanced coverage of the regions most affected.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 25, 2021