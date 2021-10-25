Tolerance.ca
How to know if a country is serious about net zero: look at its plans for extracting fossil fuels

By Fergus Green, Lecturer in Political Theory and Public Policy, UCL
Saudi Arabia and soon Australia are making net zero pledges, but they have no plans to wind down fossil fuel output soon.


