Kids with obesity need acceptance from family and friends, not just better diet tips, to succeed at managing their weight
By Amanda Harrist, Professor in Human Development and Family Science, Oklahoma State University
Laura Hubbs-Tait, Professor of Human Development and Family Science, Oklahoma State University
A study of over 1,000 children in rural Oklahoma found that social and emotional health may be just as important as diet and exercise in reducing child obesity.
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 25, 2021