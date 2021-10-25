Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kids with obesity need acceptance from family and friends, not just better diet tips, to succeed at managing their weight

By Amanda Harrist, Professor in Human Development and Family Science, Oklahoma State University
Laura Hubbs-Tait, Professor of Human Development and Family Science, Oklahoma State University
A study of over 1,000 children in rural Oklahoma found that social and emotional health may be just as important as diet and exercise in reducing child obesity.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


