Anatomy texts should show sex as a spectrum to include intersex people
By Theresa Larkin, Senior Lecturer Medical Sciences, University of Wollongong
Alison Rutherford, Senior lecturer, University of Wollongong
Goran Štrkalj, Associate Professor, biological anthropologist and anatomist, UNSW
Nalini Pather, Professor, Medical Sciences, UNSW Medicine & Health & Co-Director, UNSW Scientia Education Academy, UNSW
Rhiannon Parker, Research assistant, UNSW
Around two in every 100 people have sex characteristics between the male-female binary definitions. Training for doctors and other health workers needs to reflect this.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 25, 2021