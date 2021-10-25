Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A mysterious signal looked like a sign of alien technology — but it turned out to be radio interference

By Danny C Price, Senior research fellow, Curtin University
Share this article
In December last year, the media reported an intriguing signal we at the Breakthrough Listen project found in our radio telescope data. Dubbed BLC1, the signal didn’t appear to be the result of any recognisable astrophysical activity or any familiar Earth-based interference.

The trouble was, we weren’t ready to discuss it. When you’re searching for signs of extraterrestrial…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to know if a country is serious about net zero: look at its plans for extracting fossil fuels
~ How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable
~ Kids with obesity need acceptance from family and friends, not just better diet tips, to succeed at managing their weight
~ Anatomy texts should show sex as a spectrum to include intersex people
~ China is accused of exporting authoritarian technology. But the west has done so, too, more covertly
~ Liked Netflix's The Chair? Here are 4 moving, funny novels set in English departments
~ Why the international education crisis will linger long after students return to Australia
~ Virtual exchange: What are students signing up for?
~ Succession: how true to life is the TV series?
~ The climate crisis affects everyone – here's how to make sure discussions aren't dominated by white men
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter