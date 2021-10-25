Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liked Netflix's The Chair? Here are 4 moving, funny novels set in English departments

By Lucas Thompson, Lecturer, Department of English, University of Sydney
Share this article
English departments are strange places. Even to those of us who spend our working lives inside them, they can seem utterly mysterious. Those looking in from outside must find them even more baffling. What exactly do lecturers do all day? They teach and interact with students, but what happens the rest of the time?

Literary scholars everywhere, writes Terry Eagleton, “live in a state of dread – a dread that one day, someone … will suddenly get wise to the fact that…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to know if a country is serious about net zero: look at its plans for extracting fossil fuels
~ How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable
~ Kids with obesity need acceptance from family and friends, not just better diet tips, to succeed at managing their weight
~ Anatomy texts should show sex as a spectrum to include intersex people
~ China is accused of exporting authoritarian technology. But the west has done so, too, more covertly
~ A mysterious signal looked like a sign of alien technology — but it turned out to be radio interference
~ Why the international education crisis will linger long after students return to Australia
~ Virtual exchange: What are students signing up for?
~ Succession: how true to life is the TV series?
~ The climate crisis affects everyone – here's how to make sure discussions aren't dominated by white men
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter