Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Smart doorbells: how to use them without being fined for infringing a neighbour's privacy

By Andrew Charlesworth, Professor of Law, Innovation and Society, University of Bristol
A UK court recently ruled that a man’s smart doorbell invaded his neighbour’s privacy, and he now faces a large fine. But this kind of situation is avoidable.


© The Conversation -


