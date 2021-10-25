Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lawmaker charged with Brazilian journalist’s abduction and torture

By emmanuelc
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) hails the progress in the investigation into journalist Romano dos Anjos’s abduction and torture in October 2020 in Roraima state, in northern Brazil, which has led to the arrest of Roraima state assembly representative Jalser Renier. The judicial system must now clearly identify everyone involved in this shocking case, and issue exemplary punishments, RSF says.Renier was formally charged on 1 October with masterminding the abduction.


© Reporters without borders -


