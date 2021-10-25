Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Will Barnaby Joyce be less 'on board' with net zero when he's in the backblocks?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Barnaby Joyce is finding the taste of his success in landing the net zero deal rather more bitter than sweet.

The deputy prime minister has delivered for Scott Morrison. The Nationals have signed up to the 2050 climate target. But in the process Joyce has had to turn himself inside out, which will confuse and disillusion many of his supporters, and is probably doing his own head in.

Joyce clinched the agreement with Morrison, and then took it to the Nationals party room, the forum he always said would make the decision on it. In Sunday’s party discussion he saw the numbers…


© The Conversation -


