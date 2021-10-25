Girls learn early that they don't have much of a place in politics
By Mirya Holman, Associate Professor, Tulane University
Angela L. Bos, Associate Professor of Political Science and Associate Dean for Experiential Learning, The College of Wooster
J Celeste Lay, Associate Professor of Political Science, Tulane University
Jill S. Greenlee, Associate Professor of Politics and Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies, Brandeis University
Zoe M. Oxley, Professor of Political Science, Union College
As young children learn about politics and political figures, they internalize the idea that politics is a man’s world, which ultimately means political representation is heavily skewed toward men.
