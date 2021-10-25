Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Girls learn early that they don't have much of a place in politics

By Mirya Holman, Associate Professor, Tulane University
Angela L. Bos, Associate Professor of Political Science and Associate Dean for Experiential Learning, The College of Wooster
J Celeste Lay, Associate Professor of Political Science, Tulane University
Jill S. Greenlee, Associate Professor of Politics and Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies, Brandeis University
Zoe M. Oxley, Professor of Political Science, Union College
Share this article
As young children learn about politics and political figures, they internalize the idea that politics is a man’s world, which ultimately means political representation is heavily skewed toward men.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Will Barnaby Joyce be less 'on board' with net zero when he's in the backblocks?
~ Why do colleges use legacy admissions? 5 questions answered
~ Studying political science motivates college students to register and vote – new research shows
~ What causes ADHD and can it be cured?
~ COVID: how worried should we be about the new AY.4.2 lineage of the coronavirus?
~ How ethnic and religious divides in Afghanistan are contributing to violence against minorities
~ A new way to organize cancer mutations could lead to better treatment matches for patients
~ Musk v Bezos: real rivals or fake feud? Our research gives a clue
~ Five plays about enslavement by Black British women playwrights
~ Lessons from Zimbabwe's tobacco farmers for the COP26 climate change talks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter