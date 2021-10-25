Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Studying political science motivates college students to register and vote – new research shows

By Frank Fernandez, Assistant Professor of Higher Education Administration & Policy, University of Florida
Matthew J Capaldi, PhD Student & Graduate Assistant in Higher Education Administration, University of Florida
Taking just one political science class makes college students more likely to show up at the polls, two researchers find.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


