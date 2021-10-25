Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A new way to organize cancer mutations could lead to better treatment matches for patients

By Jacqulyne Robichaux, Assistant Professor of Thoracic & Head and Neck Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
There are many types of cancer treatments. But which ones work best varies from patient to patient. Currently, doctors determine which treatment to try for a patient based on where in their DNA, or genetic code, the error that caused the cancer is located.

But a new approach that groups patients by the changes in protein structure and function caused by that error, rather than by the location of the changes in DNA, could lead to both more inclusive clinical trials and better treatment matches for patients.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


