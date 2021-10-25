Lessons from Zimbabwe's tobacco farmers for the COP26 climate change talks
By Andrew Newsham, Senior Lecturer, International Development, SOAS, University of London
Toendepi Shonhe, Research Associate, University of South Africa
Tsitsi Bvute, PhD Candidate , University of Johannesburg
The focus of climate talks has been on how little time is left is for global action. But climate change has already made tobacco farming, potentially a route out of poverty, unviable for some.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 25, 2021