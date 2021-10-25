Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria has a flooding challenge: here's why and what can be done

By Adaku Jane Echendu, Graduate Teaching Assistant, Queen's University, Ontario
One of the most prevalent natural disasters in Nigeria is perennial flooding. Some states are increasingly experiencing annual flooding during the rainy season.

Increasingly, a link is being made between increasing flood incidences and climate change.


© The Conversation -


