Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When can Nigeria declare a state of emergency?

By Uchenna Simeon, Lecturer, Political Science, Federal University Lafia
The Nigerian government recently threatened to declare a state of emergency in Anambra, a state in the south-east of the country, because of rising insecurity. This generated heated debate about the legitimacy of declaring a state of emergency. The Conversation Africa’s Ogechi Ekeanyanwu asked political science lecturer Uchenna Simeon to explain the circumstances under…


© The Conversation -


