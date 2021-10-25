Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Billionaires taking action on climate change are part of a long tradition

By David Tuffley, Senior Lecturer in Applied Ethics & CyberSecurity, Griffith University
If governments won’t act quickly enough on climate change, who will?

Enter the new breed of (mostly young) billionaire philanthropists. Their goal is to use their influence and money to push the boundaries of science and technology for society’s benefit.

One example is Mike Cannon-Brookes, billionaire co-founder of software developer Atlassian and his partner Annie…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


