Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Surge in Islamic State Attacks on Shia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives and local residents dig graves during a mass funeral for the victims of an ISKP suicide attack on a Shia mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan, October 16, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan (New York) –The Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), an armed group affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), is carrying out bombings and other targeted attacks against Afghanistan’s Shia religious minority that amount to crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch said today. The group has also carried out other mass casualty attacks, including the August 29,…


© Human Rights Watch


