Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Getting vaccinated is the act of love needed right now to support the survival of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples during the pandemic

By Lisa Jackson Pulver, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology, University of Sydney
Jennifer Barrett, Pro Vice Chancellor Indigenous (Academic) and Director, National Centre for Cultural Competence, University of Sydney
Kalinda Griffiths, Scientia lecturer, UNSW
Melissa Haswell, Professor of Practice in Environmental Wellbeing, Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Indigenous Strategy and Services), University of Sydney
Share this article
There have been many barriers for Aboriginal communities to access the vaccine during the pandemic. Despite this, communities are taking the lead in ensuring everyone gets vaccinated.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Billionaires taking action on climate change are part of a long tradition
~ The Conversation Yearbook 2021: the essays that put us on the map in our first 10 years
~ Afghanistan: Surge in Islamic State Attacks on Shia
~ We get there in the end: Return to the Dirt pulls back the curtain on life and death in a funeral home
~ How to support a person with dementia as lockdowns ease
~ Coalition drops in Newspoll; Australia "not doing enough" response on climate change falls
~ Tough car emissions ceilings could get us well on the road to net-zero
~ Australia's stumbling, last-minute dash for climate respectability doesn't negate a decade of abject failure
~ The Morrison government is set to finally announce a 2050 net-zero commitment. Here's a 'to do' list for each sector
~ Windows XP turns 20: Microsoft's rise and fall points to one thing — don't fix what isn't broken
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter