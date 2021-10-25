Getting vaccinated is the act of love needed right now to support the survival of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples during the pandemic
By Lisa Jackson Pulver, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology, University of Sydney
Jennifer Barrett, Pro Vice Chancellor Indigenous (Academic) and Director, National Centre for Cultural Competence, University of Sydney
Kalinda Griffiths, Scientia lecturer, UNSW
Melissa Haswell, Professor of Practice in Environmental Wellbeing, Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Indigenous Strategy and Services), University of Sydney
There have been many barriers for Aboriginal communities to access the vaccine during the pandemic. Despite this, communities are taking the lead in ensuring everyone gets vaccinated.
- Sunday, October 24, 2021