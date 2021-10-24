Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

40% of year 12s suffer high anxiety. At exam time, here's what parents can do to help

By Eimear Quigley, Senior Lecturer and Director, Psychological Services Centre, Edith Cowan University
Parents can feel hopeless when their children experience the huge emotional burden that comes with final-year exams. Sometimes our best intentions may actually make our children (and ourselves) feel worse. Previous research has found more than 40% of year 12 students experience anxiety symptoms high enough to be of clinical concern.

In 2021, varying degrees of COVID-19 lockdowns have added an extra stress layer for everyone, not least young people feeling disconnected…


