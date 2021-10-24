Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US and China must find a way to cooperate at COP26 and beyond. Otherwise, global climate action is impossible

By Hao Tan, Associate Professor, Newcastle Business School, University of Newcastle
Elizabeth Thurbon, Scientia Associate Professor in International Relations / International Political Economy, UNSW
John Mathews, Professor Emeritus, Macquarie Business School, Macquarie University
Sung-Young Kim, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Discipline of Politics & International Relations, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
China and the US could supercharge global climate action. But if they fail to cooperate, there will be dire consequences for all.


© The Conversation -


