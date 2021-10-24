The US and China must find a way to cooperate at COP26 and beyond. Otherwise, global climate action is impossible
By Hao Tan, Associate Professor, Newcastle Business School, University of Newcastle
Elizabeth Thurbon, Scientia Associate Professor in International Relations / International Political Economy, UNSW
John Mathews, Professor Emeritus, Macquarie Business School, Macquarie University
Sung-Young Kim, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Discipline of Politics & International Relations, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
China and the US could supercharge global climate action. But if they fail to cooperate, there will be dire consequences for all.
