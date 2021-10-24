Tolerance.ca
Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Have stock exchanges become more environmentally friendly?

By Faten Ben Slimane, Maître de conférences en sciences de gestion, Université Gustave Eiffel
The 2008 financial crisis had a major impact on the behaviour of global stock exchanges. Exchanges – widely blamed for the crash – suffered a crisis of ethics and investor confidence, forcing them to try to improve their image and their business conduct.

Over the same period, there has been a growing awareness of the importance of sustainability and the role of businesses in acting to protect the environment, culminating in the calls to action surrounding the upcoming UN climate talks known…


© The Conversation

© The Conversation -


