Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tough carbon dioxide car emissions ceilings could get us well on the road to net-zero

By Marion Terrill, Transport and Cities Program Director, Grattan Institute
Lachlan Fox, Graduate Assistant, Grattan Institute
Share this article
A steadily-tightening emissions car ceiling of the kind common in other countries could save drivers money and do the bulk of the work needed to reach Australia’s first emissions target.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Have stock exchanges become more environmentally friendly?
~ The Nationals finally agree to a 2050 net-zero target, but the real decisions on Australia's emissions are happening elsewhere
~ COP26: 4 ways rich nations can keep promises to curb emissions and fund climate adaptation
~ Who decides what's essential? The importance of Indigenous ceremony during COVID-19
~ How regulatory agencies, not the courts, are imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates
~ Cyberattacks to critical infrastructure threaten our safety and well-being
~ Peatland folklore lent us will-o-the-wisps and jack-o-lanterns, and can inspire climate action today
~ Apple's iPod came out two decades ago and changed how we listen to music. Where are we headed now?
~ The Nationals have finally agreed to a 2050 net-zero target, but the real decisions on Australia's emissions are happening elsewhere
~ Climate change has already hit southern Africa. Here's how we know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter