Human Rights Observatory

Apple's iPod came out two decades ago and changed how we listen to music. Where are we headed now?

By Stuart James, Lecturer and Research Scholar in Composition and Music Technology, Edith Cowan University
The iPod was a marvel: a sleek device that let you pocket your favourite tunes and roam around town. Today it’s more or less obsolete — but its impact has been evident.


© The Conversation -


