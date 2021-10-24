Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nationals win extra cabinet position as they sign up to net zero deal

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Resources Minister Keith Pitt is set to be elevated to cabinet under a deal between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce that sees the Nationals sign up to the 2050 net-zero target.

Pitt, who was demoted to the outer ministry by Joyce, has been one of the toughest critics of a rush to embrace the 2050 target, and a very strong advocate of the coal industry’s future.

Under the deal, the Nationals cabinet numbers would go from four to five although their overall frontbench numbers stay the same. Asked whether he’d put up the proposal of an extra…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


