Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh’s upcoming Data Protection Act may suppress, not protect, citizens rights

By Zara Rahman
Analysts fear that a proposed data protection act in Bangladesh contains some loopholes including the indemnification of government agencies, which could be weaponized like the existing controversial Digital Security Act 2018.


© Global Voices -


