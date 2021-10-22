Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hollywood's love of guns increases the risk of shootings – both on and off the set

By Brad Bushman, Professor of Communication and Rinehart Chair of Mass Communication, The Ohio State University
Dan Romer, Research Director, Annenberg Public Policy Center, University of Pennsylvania
Share this article
A tragic accident resulted in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of actor Alec Baldwin’s latest movie. The dangers of more guns on set extend to society, two scholars argue.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ An infectious disease expert explains new federal rules on 'mix-and-match' vaccine booster shots
~ Mali: Alleged ‘Disappearances,’ Executions by Security Forces
~ Doomscrolling COVID news takes an emotional toll – here's how to make your social media a happier place
~ Sudan's hard-won transition to civilian rule faces a precarious moment
~ Plastic waste is hurting women in developing countries – but there are ways to stop it
~ Ethereum: the transformation that could see it overtake bitcoin
~ Environment Bill: UK government offers five principles for protecting nature – here's why they won't work
~ Why Salvadoran farmworkers ponder migrating to the United States
~ The son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos wants to become the Philippines’ next president
~ Still no Justice for Killing of South African Mining Activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter