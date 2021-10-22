Hollywood's love of guns increases the risk of shootings – both on and off the set
By Brad Bushman, Professor of Communication and Rinehart Chair of Mass Communication, The Ohio State University
Dan Romer, Research Director, Annenberg Public Policy Center, University of Pennsylvania
A tragic accident resulted in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of actor Alec Baldwin’s latest movie. The dangers of more guns on set extend to society, two scholars argue.
- Friday, October 22, 2021