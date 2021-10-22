Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An infectious disease expert explains new federal rules on 'mix-and-match' vaccine booster shots

By Glenn J. Rapsinski, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Fellow, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
As boosters are authorized for all three COVID-19 shots available in the US, the ability to swap out vaccine types looks to be a boon to the immune system.


