Mali: Alleged ‘Disappearances,’ Executions by Security Forces

By Human Rights Watch
(Bamako) – Malian authorities should investigate a spate of alleged summary executions, enforced disappearances, and incommunicado detentions by government security forces, Human Rights Watch said today. The United Nations Security Council, visiting Mali on October 24 and 25, 2021, should press the government to make progress on justice for serious crimes by state security forces and non-state armed groups. Since September, at least 14 men last seen in the custody of the security forces have “disappeared” or are being held incommunicado, informed sources told Human Rights Watch. The bodies of three…


Human Rights Watch


