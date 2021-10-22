Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doomscrolling COVID news takes an emotional toll – here's how to make your social media a happier place

By Kathryn Buchanan, Lecturer, Psychology Department, University of Essex
Gillian Sandstrom, Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychology, University of Essex
Lara Aknin, Distinguished Associate Professor of Psychology, Simon Fraser University
Shaaba Lotun, PhD candidate, Department of Psychology, University of Essex
Do you regularly find yourself scrolling through COVID news stories on social media, and can’t tear yourself away? You’re not alone.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


