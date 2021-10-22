Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Still no Justice for Killing of South African Mining Activist

By Human Rights Watch
One year ago Fikile Ntshangase, an environmental activist from South Africa, was gunned down in her home in Somkhele in KwaZulu-Natal province, after raising concerns about a coal mine in the area. No arrests have been made. Today, members of her community and of local environmental justice organizations took to the streets and sent a letter to South Africa’s government, calling for justice. They have strong support. In July 2021, the UN human rights expert on freedom of assembly and association highlighted the killing of Ntshangase in his report as an example of the dangers women environmental…


