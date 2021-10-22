Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump wants the National Archives to keep his papers away from investigators – post-Watergate laws and executive orders may not let him

By Shannon Bow O'Brien, Associate Professor of Instruction, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts
Share this article
Donald Trump’s lawsuit to stop the release to Congress of potentially embarrassing or incriminating documents puts the National Archives in the middle of an old legal conflict.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bitcoin: why its value has rocketed once again
~ Why Squid Game is actually a critique of meritocracy
~ Parents were fine with sweeping school vaccination mandates five decades ago – but COVID-19 may be a different story
~ The future of work is hybrid – here's an expert's recommendations for success
~ India’s COVID vaccine exports resume – but others must step up to vaccinate the world
~ Southend-on-Sea: how British towns become cities
~ Three very sick journalists denied medical care in Egyptian prisons
~ Iranian women journalists, imprisoned journalist’s mother jailed arbitrarily
~ Nuclear disarmament: how Africa can play a role in securing a nuclear weapons free world
~ The supply chain crisis has a silver lining – container ships should be decarbonised faster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter