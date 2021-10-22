Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three very sick journalists denied medical care in Egyptian prisons

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is issuing an alert about three journalists imprisoned in Egypt who are being denied proper medical attention for serious ailments. They must be released so that they can receive the medical care they urgently need, RSF says.The authorities have so far ignored the desperate requests for their release that have been filed by their families.


© Reporters without borders -


