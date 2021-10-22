Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nuclear disarmament: how Africa can play a role in securing a nuclear weapons free world

By Joelien Pretorius, Associate Professor in Political Studies, University of the Western Cape
Why should African states and people be concerned about nuclear disarmament? After all, there are no nuclear weapons on the continent. South Africa, the only African nation to have had nuclear weapons, gave them up in 1989, and Libya stopped its nuclear weapons programme in 2003.

Today, all African states bar South Sudan are members of the Treaty…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


