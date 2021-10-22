Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The supply chain crisis has a silver lining – container ships should be decarbonised faster

By Stavros Karamperidis, Lecturer in Maritime Economics, University of Plymouth
Several months ago, I warned that the crisis in container ships could jeopardise Christmas by leaving retailers without enough goods on their shelves. Since then, there have been similar fears all over the media, not only due to shipping problems but also shortages of lorry drivers and unavailable products. As we approach November, the worst may be coming to the worst.

It is a classic supply and demand mismatch. On the one hand, people around the world managed to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


