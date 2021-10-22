Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We need ‘painless’ glucose monitors, says Mia Chichkarikj, a 16-year-old diabetes patient from North Macedonia

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Share this article
“This should be a plea to the authorities at the Ministry of Health, to take our needs for 'painless' glucose monitors seriously and to provide them as soon as possible.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Nuclear disarmament: how Africa can play a role in securing a nuclear weapons free world
~ The supply chain crisis has a silver lining – container ships should be decarbonised faster
~ We are filmmakers who work with firearms. This is what is important in on-set safety
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Bridget McKenzie on the need for the Nationals to be noisy
~ Cameroon’s teenage cricket star Maeva Douma takes women’s sport to greater heights
~ Cameroon: Sham Trial for Kumba School Massacre
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Forcibly Evict Minority Shia
~ A new study sounds like good news about screen time and kids' health. So does it mean we can all stop worrying?
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Nationals' climate conundrum and the integrity deficit in federal politics
~ Key suspect in Haitian president’s assassination held in Jamaica on immigration charges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter