Cameroon: Sham Trial for Kumba School Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot of a video filmed outside Mother Francisca Bilingual Academy, in Kumba, South-West region, after the attack which killed 7 children on October 24, 2020 © Private (Nairobi) – A military tribunal in Cameroon has sentenced four people to death, in a trial marked by procedural irregularities, for an attack on a school in Kumba, the South-West region, one year ago. The attack killed seven children and injured at least 13 others. The 12 defendants, on trial before the Buea military court since December 2020, included the school owner, principal, and four teachers.…


© Human Rights Watch -


