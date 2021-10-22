Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Forcibly Evict Minority Shia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A displaced persons camp in Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of Balkh province, Afghanistan, September 16, 2021. © 2021 Kawa Basharat/Xinhua via Getty Images (New York) – Taliban officials in several provinces across Afghanistan have forcibly displaced residents partly to distribute land to their own supporters, Human Rights Watch said today. Many of these evictions have targeted Hazara Shia communities, as well as people associated with the former government, as a form of collective punishment. In early October 2021, the Taliban and associated militias forcibly evicted hundreds…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


