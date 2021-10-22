Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A cinema of intimacy: the enduring beauty of Wong Kar Wai

By Thomas Moran, PHD Candidate, Monash University
The influence of Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai on global cinema is difficult to overstate.

Wong emerged from the creative ferment of the Hong Kong film industry of the 1980s which, at its peak, was producing over 200 films a year. He never went to film school but began his career as a scriptwriter, primarily for the action films which would bring Hong Kong cinema to international attention following the release of John Woo’s A Better Tomorrow in 1986.

Today, Wong is primarily renowned as an art film auteur,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


