Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Dave Chappelle's new comedy special went over in the Caribbean

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
"[Chappelle] built his deconstruction of the importance of comedy to the human condition using the various gender and LGBTQ movements of this century as his prisms."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Global Condemnation of Chinese Government Abuses in Xinjiang
~ Australia's oldest dinosaur was a peaceful vegetarian, not a fierce predator
~ Extreme rain heads for California's burn scars, raising the risk of mudslides – this is what cascading climate disasters look like
~ The horse bit and bridle kicked off ancient empires – a new giant dataset tracks the societal factors that drove military technology
~ Hidden women of history: how 'lady swindler' Alexandrina Askew triumphed over the convict stain
~ Write what you know: the COVID experience is a rich resource for year 12 English exams
~ Vital Signs: slower Chinese economic growth inevitable without internal reform
~ Curious Kids: Why are the northern lights only spotted near the North Pole?
~ Mateship might sound blokey, but our research shows women value it more highly than men
~ Forgotten how to party? Safety tips from a drug and alcohol expert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter