Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Condemnation of Chinese Government Abuses in Xinjiang

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Chinese security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang region, November 4, 2017. © 2017 Ng Han Guan/AP Images A broad group of 43 countries at the United Nations has strongly condemned the Chinese government’s widespread human rights violations against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang. The declaration also calls on the UN high commissioner for human rights to present an assessment of the situation in Xinjiang as soon as possible. The unprecedented cross-regional coalition endorsing the statement is further proof that countries…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How Dave Chappelle's new comedy special went over in the Caribbean
~ Australia's oldest dinosaur was a peaceful vegetarian, not a fierce predator
~ Extreme rain heads for California's burn scars, raising the risk of mudslides – this is what cascading climate disasters look like
~ The horse bit and bridle kicked off ancient empires – a new giant dataset tracks the societal factors that drove military technology
~ Hidden women of history: how 'lady swindler' Alexandrina Askew triumphed over the convict stain
~ Write what you know: the COVID experience is a rich resource for year 12 English exams
~ Vital Signs: slower Chinese economic growth inevitable without internal reform
~ Curious Kids: Why are the northern lights only spotted near the North Pole?
~ Mateship might sound blokey, but our research shows women value it more highly than men
~ Forgotten how to party? Safety tips from a drug and alcohol expert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter