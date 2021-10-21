Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme rain heads for California's burn scars, raising the risk of mudslides – this is what cascading climate disasters look like

By Amir AghaKouchak, Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering and Earth System Science, University of California, Irvine
Studies show climate change is raising the risk of cascading hazards that alone might not be extreme but add up to human disasters. Communities and government agencies aren’t prepared.


