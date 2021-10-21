Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Police Continue to Crack Down on Pro-Democracy Marches in Eswatini

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A soldier stands in the road in Manzini on October 20, 2021 where at least 80 people were injured in Eswatini. © 2021 AFP/Getty Images Eswatini police fired live ammunition and teargas into a bus full of people traveling to the capital, Mbabane, on October 20 to protest the incarceration of two pro-democracy Members of Parliament. Some of the bus passengers were injured and had to be hospitalized, the rest were turned back and prevented from going into the city center. The two MPs, Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube, who called for democracy in the kingdom,…


