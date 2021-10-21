Tolerance.ca
Grey-area drinking: pandemic's heavy drinkers are ignoring the health risks

By Ian Hamilton, Associate Professor of Addiction, University of York
Increased drinking during the pandemic has created a group of people who don’t see themselves as alcoholics but have difficulty abstaining from alcohol for any length of time. This group, starting to be called grey-area drinkers, are at risk of alcohol-related health problems.

The relatively new term “grey-area drinking” describes people who consume more than a moderate amount of alcohol but don’t meet the criteria for dependence. Although they might not drink every day or have a drink first thing…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


