Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The secret to South Korea's COVID success? Combining high technology with the human touch

By Choon Key Chekar, Senior Research Associate, Division of Health Research, Lancaster University
Joshua R Moon, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit, University of Sussex
Michael Hopkins, Senior Lecturer, University of Sussex
Share this article
According to the recent House of Commons report on the UK’s pandemic response, one of the government’s key failings was to assume that the success of countries like South Korea in controlling the virus couldn’t be replicated in Britain. This decision to ignore approaches that were proving successful elsewhere was one of the UK’s biggest oversights early in the pandemic.

However, the report itself falls into a similar trap. It regards South Korea’s pandemic response as exceptional…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Police Continue to Crack Down on Pro-Democracy Marches in Eswatini
~ French Dispatch: four artists whose work was shaped by mental illness
~ Grey-area drinking: pandemic's heavy drinkers are ignoring the health risks
~ Rookie MPs face unique challenges in the 44th Canadian Parliament
~ Companies operating at sea must embrace conservation and sustainability — and not wait to be forced into it
~ 4 moves to make math visible with kids, using counters
~ What if Tom Brady took a knee instead of Colin Kaepernick?
~ A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds
~ What Europe's exceptionally low winds mean for the future energy grid
~ Taiwan: what is China's long-term strategy? Podcast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter