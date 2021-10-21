The secret to South Korea's COVID success? Combining high technology with the human touch
By Choon Key Chekar, Senior Research Associate, Division of Health Research, Lancaster University
Joshua R Moon, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit, University of Sussex
Michael Hopkins, Senior Lecturer, University of Sussex
According to the recent House of Commons report on the UK’s pandemic response, one of the government’s key failings was to assume that the success of countries like South Korea in controlling the virus couldn’t be replicated in Britain. This decision to ignore approaches that were proving successful elsewhere was one of the UK’s biggest oversights early in the pandemic.
However, the report itself falls into a similar trap. It regards South Korea’s pandemic response as exceptional…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 21, 2021